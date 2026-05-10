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Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora sent to 7-day ED custody

Arora was brought by the ED sleuths to Gurugram, Haryana, from Chandigarh by road, the officials said.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 03:36 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 03:36 IST
India NewsPunjabEnforcement Directorategurugram

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