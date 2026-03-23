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Punjab official's suicide: Amit Shah ready for CBI probe if state MPs give written request

The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha by Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Congress MP from Amritsar.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsAmit ShahCBIPunjab

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