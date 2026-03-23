<p>New Delhi: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Monday promised to immediately order a CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of a state warehousing corporation official if all <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a> MPs give him a written request on the matter. A Punjab minister resigned following the uproar.</p><p>Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, allegedly ended his life by consuming poison early Saturday. State minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigned later in the day following allegations that he had harassed the official.</p>.'Milestone rooted in service, hard work': Amit Shah lauds Modi’s record 8,931 days in public life.<p>The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha by Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Congress MP from Amritsar. He alleged that Bhullar had put pressure on the official, leading to his suicide.</p><p>The Union Home minister, who was sitting in the House at the time, was about to leave when Aujla requested him to listen to what he had to say.</p><p>Shah replied that if all Punjab MPs together give him a written request, he will immediately order a CBI inquiry into the case. A purported video also surfaced on social media showing Randhawa saying he had consumed some poisonous substance and accusing Bhullar of harassment.</p><p>According to Aujla, it has become difficult for honest officers to work in Punjab.</p>