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Punjab Police busts gangster module linked to foreign-based handlers; three held

An FIR has been registered at the SSOC police station in Amritsar.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 08:20 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 08:20 IST
India NewsPunjabPunjab policeAmmunition

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