Punjab Police busts gangster module linked to foreign-based handlers; three held

<p>Chandigarh: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab-police">Punjab Police</a> has busted a gangster module linked to foreign-based handlers and arrested three operatives, seizing three foreign-made sophisticated pistols and ammunition from their possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Yadav said the operation was carried out by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, and Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, in coordination with a central agency.</p>.<p>"In a breakthrough against organised crime and gangster networks, SSOC Amritsar and Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, in coordination with a central agency, busted a gangster module linked to foreign-based handlers, apprehended three operatives and recovered three foreign-made sophisticated pistols along with ammunition," Yadav wrote.</p>.<p>An FIR has been registered at the SSOC police station in Amritsar, he said.</p>.Gangster wanted in Chandranath Rath murder case in West Bengal surrenders in UP's Ballia court.<p>Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of foreign-based gangsters involved in gang wars, extortion and other disruptive activities in Punjab, the DGP said.</p>.<p>According to the investigation, the accused were transporting consignments of weapons and carrying out criminal activities at the behest of their handlers abroad.</p>.<p>The arrestees are also linked to a murder case registered in Amritsar and an attempted murder case in Batala.</p>.<p>Further investigations are underway, Yadav added.</p>