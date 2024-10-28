Punjab Police seize six more kgs of heroin after record drug haul

<p>Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested a man with six kg heroin following its probe into the 105-kg drug haul in the state.</p>.<p>A cross-border smuggling racket was unearthed on Sunday with the arrest of two associates of a Turkey-based drugs smuggler and seizure of 105 kg of heroin. Six weapons were also seized during the operation.</p>.<p>Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in the follow up investigations of the 105 kg heroin haul, police nabbed Lovepreet Singh and recovered six kg heroin from his possession.</p>.<p>"In the follow up investigations of the 105 kg heroin haul, acting swiftly on the forward-backward linkages, Counter Intelligence, #Amritsar apprehends Lovepreet Singh resident of Kapurthala and recovers 6 Kg Heroin from his car," the DGP said.</p>.Two brothers among seven drug peddlers held in J&K.<p>Lovepreet Singh was to handover the consignment of heroin, which he picked from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, to another drug peddler Navjot Singh who was arrested on Sunday.</p>.<p>Police on Sunday had arrested Navjot Singh, a resident of Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony in Baba Bakala, Amritsar, and Lovepreet Kumar, a resident of Kala Sanghian in Kapurthala in the 105 kg heroin recovery case.</p>.<p>Besides heroin, police had also seized a huge quantity of scheduled drugs, including 31.93 kg of caffeine anhydrous and 17 kg of dextromethorphan (DMR), from the possession of the arrested duo.</p>.<p>Both Navjot and Kumar were the two associates of Turkey-based drug smuggler Navpreet Singh alias Nav Bhullar.</p>.<p>"Investigations revealed that the accused persons were using these scheduled drugs as multiplying agents to increase the heroin quantity by four times," Yadav had said on Sunday.</p>.<p>According to police investigations, water-route was used to transport drugs from Pakistan.</p>.<p>Bhullar was operating a Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling racket using his associates camped at a rented accommodation at Colony Lady Road in Baba Bakala, police said.</p>.<p>The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered 568 grams of heroin near the International Border in Tarn Taran district. In a separate incident, the BSF also recovered a drone from a field near Ballaharwal village in Amritsar.</p>.<p>On October 10, the BSF had recovered over 13 kg of heroin near the India-Pakistan International Border in Tarn Taran district.</p>