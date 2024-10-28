Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Punjab Police seize six more kgs of heroin after record drug haul

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in the follow up investigations of the 105 kg heroin haul, police nabbed Lovepreet Singh and recovered six kg heroin from his possession.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 08:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 08:08 IST
India NewsPunjabCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us