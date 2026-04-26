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Punjab Police withdraws security cover of MP Harbhajan Singh

The police security cover comprising 9-10 policemen was withdrawn on Saturday, they said.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPunjabHarbhajan Singh

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