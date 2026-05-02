<p>Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said the state has achieved its highest-ever monthly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gst">Goods and Services Tax (GST)</a> collection of Rs 2,987.38 crore, simultaneously topping the nation in overall GST revenue growth.</p>.<p>Cheema said, "The state has recorded a Gross GST collection of Rs 2,987.38 crore alongside a net GST collection of Rs 2,725.08 crore." This exceptional performance reflects a remarkable year-on-year Net GST growth of 70.70 per cent, translating to an impressive increase of approximately Rs 1,129 crore over our collections in April 2025, he said.</p>.<p>According to the official data, Punjab has recorded a 66 per cent growth in post-settlement GST, surging from Rs 1,795 crore last year to Rs 2,987 crore.</p>.GST revenue hit record high of Rs 2.43 lakh crore in April despite Iran war.<p>"This establishes us as the highest-growing state in the country, significantly outperforming the all-India growth average and leading all North Indian states," he said.</p>.<p>While the year-on-year comparison is influenced by an abnormal IGST adjustment of Rs 859 crore from April 2025, neutralising this factor reveals an adjusted gross growth of 12.57 per cent and an adjusted net growth of 10.97 per cent. This clearly demonstrates our sustained, organic improvements in core tax administration and compliance, he said.</p>.<p>Attributing this financial milestone to rigorous administrative measures, Cheema said, "Our robust GST growth is directly supported by intensified enforcement activities across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a>." </p>