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Punjab records highest GST collections in April: FM Harpal Singh Cheema

Punjab has recorded a 66 per cent growth in post-settlement GST, surging from Rs 1,795 crore last year to Rs 2,987 crore.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 18:14 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 18:14 IST
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