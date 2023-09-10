Home
punjab

Punjab to host three-day tourism summit from September 11

The summit in Mohali will witness detailed deliberations on boosting the state's tourism sector, Mann said in an official statement.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 14:31 IST

Follow Us

The state government will organise the Punjab Tourism Summit on September 11-13, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said on Sunday.

The summit in Mohali will witness detailed deliberations on boosting the state's tourism sector, Mann said in an official statement.

Deliberations will be held on topics such as Amritsar as a tourism destination, heritage tourism, eco and farm or homestay tourism, food and culinary tourism, wellness tourism and media and entertainment tourism, he said.

The event will showcase the indomitable spirit of bravery, sacrifice, revolution, hard work and hospitality inherited by the Punjabis in front of the world, the AAP leader said.

The chief minister added that Punjab is renowned all over the world for its warm hospitality and no stone will be left unturned to welcome the guests during these events.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for a hassle-free summit, he said.

(Published 10 September 2023, 14:31 IST)
India NewsTourismPunjabBhagwant Mann

