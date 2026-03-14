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Punjab wants 'badlav'; AAP govt drowned state in corruption, drugs and crime: Amit Shah

Shah will address the 'Badlav' rally in Moga on Saturday.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 07:49 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 07:49 IST
India NewsAmit ShahAAPIndian PoliticsPunjab

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