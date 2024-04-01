JOIN US
punjab

Punjab Women Commission seeks report from police on 'objectionable' word in Jazzy B song

The commission has sought the report within one week from the director, Bureau of Investigation, according to a communique.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 16:29 IST

Chandigarh: The Punjab State Women Commission has sought a report from the police as it took suo motu cognisance of an "objectionable" word allegedly used against women in a song by Punjabi singer Jazzy B.

The commission has sought the report within one week from the director, Bureau of Investigation, according to a communique.

The song sung by singer Jazzy B has gone viral on social media and it contained the "objectionable" word against women, the letter said.

(Published 01 April 2024, 16:29 IST)
