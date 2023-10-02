Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Golden Temple, performs 'sewa'

Last Updated 02 October 2023, 15:44 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a surprise visit to Golden Temple on October 02.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

With his head covered by a blue cloth, the former Congress chief paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

After paying obeisance, he visited the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

He also performed 'sewa' and cleaned plates and bowls.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi performs 'sewa' during a visit at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

Credit: X/@INCIndia

[object Object]

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a visit to offer prayers at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 October 2023, 15:44 IST)
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsGolden Temple

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT