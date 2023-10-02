Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Golden Temple, performs 'sewa'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a surprise visit to Golden Temple on October 02.
With his head covered by a blue cloth, the former Congress chief paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.
After paying obeisance, he visited the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.
He also performed 'sewa' and cleaned plates and bowls.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi performs 'sewa' during a visit at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a visit to offer prayers at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.
