Ranveer Singh, director Aditya Dhar offer prayers at Amritsar's Golden Temple

Their untitled film will feature an ensemble cast that also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 10:17 IST

