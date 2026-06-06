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Retd IAS officer Ashok Khemka be treated as empanelled additional secretary for future assignments: Punjab and Haryana HC

Ashok Khemka came to national limelight in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a Gurugram land deal linked to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 17:08 IST
India NewsPunjabPunjab and Haryana High Court

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