SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams CM Mann

"It is your (Mann) misconception that you can weaken Majithia this way. I will fight with full force against you," said Majithia.

"I am not scared of going to jail. If you think that I will stop raising the voice of people out of fear of going to jail, it is not going to happen."

The former minister said he was summoned in a two-year-old case for standing by Mann's daughter from his previous marriage. Majithia had earlier shared a purported video of Mann's daughter allegedly speaking against her father.