SAD questions law and order situation in Punjab after man attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Bathinda

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal condemned the incident and raised questions over the law and order situation under the AAP government in the state.

"Barbarity reigns in full force in broad daylight under @AamAadmiParty rule. Yet another bloody incident took place near Maur Mandi truck union this evening. It has become absolutely clear that gangsters and anti - social elements no longer fear the law and are a law unto themselves," Sukhbir Singh Badal said on X on Sunday.

"When will chief minister @BhagwantMann come out of deep slumber and take corrective steps to rein in such elements? Punjabis are waiting in despair," he said.

Harsimrat Badal, in her post, said, "Incident after incident. In broad daylight. Now in Maur Mandi this evening. Gangsters and anti-social elements are striking at will but chief minister @BhagwantMann continues to be in a state of slumber and content with indulging in cheap 'tamashas'.

"Punjabis expect the Aam Aadmi Party govt to at least provide them a sense of security. Is that too much to ask?" she said.