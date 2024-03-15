Senior Punjab Congress leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits party, joins AAP

Chandigarh: In a setback to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, senior party leader from Punjab and MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Friday quit the party and joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

The 54-year-old Chabbewal said he has quit as a legislator from Chabbewal assembly constituency in Hoshiarpur district. The prominent Dalit leader was the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

He joined the AAP here and was welcomed into the party fold by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Chabbewal is the second Congress leader from Punjab to join the AAP within a week. Gurpreet Singh GP, a former Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana, had recently joined the AAP.

In a post in Punjabi on X, the AAP state unit said the party has been further strengthened with the joining of Chabbewal.

Impressed by the pro-people policies of Bhagwant Mann, Chabbewal, who is an MLA, has joined AAP. Many many congratulations to him from the party, the AAP posted along with photos of Chabbewal being welcomed by the CM.