Several private schools in Punjab's Mohali get bomb threat emails

Police deployed anti-sabotage teams and checked the school buildings. School authorities sent messages to parents, declaring a holiday.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 05:07 IST
Published 11 February 2026, 05:07 IST
India News Punjab Mohali Bomb threat

