<p>Chandigarh: Several private schools in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab">Punjab</a>'s Mohali received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, triggering evacuation.</p>.<p>Police deployed anti-sabotage teams and checked the school buildings. School authorities sent messages to parents, declaring a holiday.</p><p>Manav Mangal School and Shivalik Public School were two of the schools which received the emails.</p>.<p>The latest scare comes close on the heels of similar incidents in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Patiala, Haryana, where similar threats made to the schools turned out to be hoaxes.</p>