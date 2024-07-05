Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader attacked with swords in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: A Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader was allegedly attacked with swords by four people here, police said on Friday. adding his condition is stated to be serious.

Sandeep Thapar was allegedly attacked when he came out of the office of Samvedna Trust near Civil Hospital after attending a ceremony to mark the fourth death anniversary of Trust's founder-president Ravinder Arora, said police.

Four 'Nihangs', who were waiting outside, allegedly attacked Thapar with swords, causing injuries to his head, said police.