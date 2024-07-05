Home



Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader attacked with swords in Ludhiana

Four 'Nihangs', who were waiting outside, allegedly attacked Sena (Punjab) Sandeep leader Thapar with swords, causing injuries to his head.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 July 2024, 09:35 IST

Ludhiana: A Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader was allegedly attacked with swords by four people here, police said on Friday. adding his condition is stated to be serious.

Sandeep Thapar was allegedly attacked when he came out of the office of Samvedna Trust near Civil Hospital after attending a ceremony to mark the fourth death anniversary of Trust's founder-president Ravinder Arora, said police.

Four 'Nihangs', who were waiting outside, allegedly attacked Thapar with swords, causing injuries to his head, said police.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be serious.

Thapar's security personnel were present on the spot when he was attacked.

The assailants managed to escape, Inspector Gurjit Singh said.

Samvedna Trust provides free of cost ambulance service to patients and vehicles to carry bodies to cremation grounds.

Nihangs belong to a warrior Sikh sect whose members are usually seen in blue robes, carrying traditional weapons.

Published 05 July 2024, 09:35 IST
