Shubman Gill set to be Punjab's state icon for Lok Sabha polls

Chandigarh: The Punjab Chief Electoral Officer's office has designated Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as the 'state icon' for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said on Monday that Gill will engage in various campaigns aimed at voter awareness to ensure a voting percentage of 70 per cent. The poll panel has set the target of 'Is Vaar 70 Paar'.

Punjab had recorded a voter turnout of 65.96 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls for the 13 seats.