Sidhu Moosewala’s parents expecting second child? Mother Charan Kaur is pregnant: Reports

The parents of late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, are expecting a new member in their family soon.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur is pregnant and is expecting a baby soon. While the slain singer’s parents haven’t made an official statement yet, family sources confirmed the news.

According to reports, Moosewala’s mother is 58 while father is 60.