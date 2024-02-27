Sidhu Moosewala’s parents expecting second child? Mother Charan Kaur is pregnant: Reports

The parents of late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, are expecting a new member in their family soon.
According to a report in the Indian Express, Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur is pregnant and is expecting a baby soon. While the slain singer’s parents haven’t made an official statement yet, family sources confirmed the news.
According to reports, Moosewala’s mother is 58 while father is 60.
Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in his car in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. He was driving an SUV when it was waylaid by six assailants, who sprayed him with bullets. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical attention.
Since Moosewala’s murder, his parents have been leading a movement to seek justice for their son.
In 2022, Moosewala had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa.
Born in Mansa's Moosa village, Moosewala completed his B-tech from Ludhiana's Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College. He moved to Canada after his graduation. Many of his songs were in the Top 100 in Canada.
In a career spanning roughly five years, Moosewala recorded over 60 singles and three albums. He collaborated with musicians like Raja Kumari and rapper Bohemia.
Moosewala was a rage among the masses, especially the youth. He was also considered one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers.
(Published 27 February 2024, 07:47 IST)