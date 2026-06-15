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Homeindiapunjab

Sikh clergy declares Punjab CM Mann anti-Khalsa, Panth over objectionable video

Gargajj claimed that the video circulating on social media -- purportedly showing a man resembling Bhagwant Mann -- was found to be "authentic" by two forensic laboratories.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 14:47 IST
PunjabBhagwant Singh Mann

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