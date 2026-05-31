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Homeindiapunjab

'Sitaare Zameen Te': Girl's question prompts Punjab CM to order joint first position for students with equal marks

According to the policy, the youngest among the three students gets the first rank in the top three positions if their marks in a board exam are identical.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 15:24 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 15:24 IST
India NewsEducationPunjabBhagwant MannEducation Department

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