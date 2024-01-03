Situation back to normal a day after petrol pumps in Punjab see panic buying

Chandigarh: The situation was normalising at petrol pumps on Wednesday in Punjab where fuel supplies were being replenished with fresh stocks, a day after people resorted to panic buying amid truckers' strike.

On Tuesday, long queues of motorists were witnessed at many places in Punjab and a few parts of Haryana over fears that stocks would run dry soon in the wake of truckers' strike against stricter punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases.

Later in the evening, authorities in some Punjab districts had said the truckers had called off their strike and urged people not to resort to panic buying.