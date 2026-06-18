Some actor copying me, says Punjab CM Mann over objectionable video row

<p>Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhagwant-mann">Bhagwant Mann</a> on Thursday reiterated that it was not him in an objectionable video over which a Sikh clergy issued an edict against him, saying some actor was imitating him with an intent to defame him.</p>.<p>Mann also cited reports of two labs, showing that the man in the alleged objectionable footage was someone else.</p>.Forensic reports show person in 'sacrilege' video not CM Bhagwant Mann: AAP.<p>He further said he was being targeted by those who could not tolerate pro-people decisions being taken by him.</p>.<p>The Akal Takht on Monday declared Mann 'Guru Dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth) over the video.</p>.<p>In a video statement, Mann said he was not in the video, claiming that some actor was imitating him in it and with hair like him.</p>.<p>Citing findings of reports of the two labs in connection with the objectionable video, he said a total of 1,191 frames in that video were checked.</p>.<p>"Not even a single frame (in the video) matched the front or side portion of my face or my physique. It becomes clear that this video was made with an intention of defaming me," said Mann.</p>.<p>He further said there is a difference of one inch in his height as compared to the individual seen in the video. "How could it be possible that my height increases by one inch in the video?" he asked while sharing the outcome of the lab reports.</p>.<p>"When and where this video was made, it is not known," he further said.</p>.<p>Targeting his rivals, he said the pro-people decisions being taken by him were not being tolerated as he pointed towards works being undertaken by his government.</p>.<p>Mann further said he has asked the director general of police (DGP) that whosoever is found involved in making this video be brought to justice.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said forensic tests by two labs showed that the man in the alleged objectionable video was not Bhagwant Mann.</p>.<p>These two labs are independent, located outside Punjab and recognised by the government of India, Cheema said, adding that these labs independently arrived at the same conclusion.</p>.<p>A delegation of AAP also met DGP Gaurav Yadav, seeking a probe to expose those behind the entire "conspiracy".</p>.<p>Cheema accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of trying to defame Mann since discussions were initiated to enact the anti-sacrilege law and asserted that those responsible for creating and circulating the fabricated video would be identified, thoroughly investigated and brought to justice.</p>.False propaganda, person in video not me: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Akal Takht edict against him.<p>The Akal Takht's edict came after Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj claimed that the video circulating on social media, purportedly showing a man resembling Mann, was found to be "authentic" by the two forensic laboratories. The video was neither tinkered with nor AI-generated, he had said.</p>.<p>Mann has already rejected the video, saying it was "false propaganda" aimed at defaming him.</p>.<p>The matter stems from the summoning of Mann by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, in January this year for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (gurdwara donation box) and indulging in "objectionable activities" with the pictures of the Sikh Gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in a purported video clip. </p>