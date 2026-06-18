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Homeindiapunjab

Some actor copying me, says Punjab CM Mann over objectionable video row

Mann further said there is a difference of one inch in his height as compared to the individual seen in the video.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 14:21 IST
India NewsPunjabBhagwant Mann

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