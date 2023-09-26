SP among six policemen booked on charge of torturing advocate in Punjab

The case was registered against Muktsar SP (Investigation) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, CIA (crime investigating agency) in-charge and Inspector Raman Kumar Kamboj, constables Harbans Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and home guard Dara Singh on Monday, according to the FIR.

Demanding the arrest and dismissal of the accused policemen, the members of the bar association of Punjab and Haryana High Court have announced that they will abstain from work.