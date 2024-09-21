Stranded in Lebanon, Punjab man returns home after 23 years

Chandigarh: When Gurtej Singh travelled to Lebanon to earn a better living for the future of his family in Punjab, little did he know that he would have to wait 23 years to reunite with them.

A native of Mattewara village in Ludhiana district, Singh moved to Lebanon in 2001 with five to six people from his village. While the others returned home following the outbreak of a war in the country in 2006, Singh became stranded after losing his passport.

"I went to Lebanon in 2001 for work to give a better life to my family," said Singh, now aged 55.