Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Stray dogs case: Supreme Court refuses to entertain mentioning of plea over Punjab CM's statement

The counsel said after the top court's May 19 order in the stray dogs case, the Punjab chief minister had allegedly tweeted that the Supreme Court 'has given a free hand to kill stray dogs'.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 06:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2026, 06:04 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBhagwant Mannstray dogs

Follow us on :

Follow Us