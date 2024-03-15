Sukhbir Badal serves Bhagwant Mann legal notice for making 'scandalous imputations'

The state government will take action in the matter, he had said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had later dared Mann to register a case to substantiate his allegations against SAD chief Sukhbir Badal or apologise for his "malicious lies."

"I have served @BhagwantMann a legal notice asking him to tender a written apology (within 7 days) for making scandalous and concocted imputations against me vis a vis my private business, failing which he should be ready to face a criminal defamation case," Badal posted on X on Friday.

In his post, Badal also made a mention of a defamation suit which he had filed against Mann in January in another matter.

"Earlier I used to ignore his lies & falsehoods, but now he won't be allowed to go scot-free. He will have to apologise or be ready to go behind bars," wrote Badal.