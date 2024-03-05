Sukhdev Dhindsa merges his party with Sukhbir Badal-led SAD in Punjab

"Accordingly, I called a meeting of the party's district presidents yesterday and they gave the go ahead for the merger," he said.

"Present times demand that the SAD should be strong, which will make the 'panth' strong. Sukhbir Singh Badal is like my son," said Dhindsa.

"You are seeing Punjab's situation today, the situation of law and order. It is our responsibility that we collectively raise our voice," he said.

"The day Sukhbir Badal apologised before Akal Takht, we formed a five-member committee and took feedback from people across Punjab and majority suggested that we should unite. I spoke with my party's senior leaders and they authorised that whatever decision I take will be acceptable to them," said Dhindsa.

Earlier, SAD president Badal visited the Dhindsa's residence here along with senior leaders of the party including those from Sangrur district.

Addressing the media at Dhindsa's residence, Badal termed the merger as a "merger of two families".

He also appealed to Dhindsa to take on responsibility as patron of the SAD since he was the senior most Akali leader after the demise of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

He said Dhindsa, along with senior leaders like Balwinder Singh Bhundar, had built the SAD along with Parkash Singh Badal at "great personal cost".

He also assured all the leaders of the SAD (Sanyukt) who joined the SAD of full respect and honour.

Badal also welcomed Dhindsa's son Parminder Dhindsa into the party fold on the occasion while appreciating the leader's contribution towards Punjab.

He also issued a clarion appeal to all Akali leaders who left the party on one pretext or another, to rejoin it saying "the SAD alone is capable of safeguarding the aspirations of Punjabis".

During this appeal, the SAD president even joined his hands and said "I am ready to apologise to everyone".

To a media query, Badal reiterated, "I appeal to Bibi Jagri Kaur ji with folded hands to return to the party fold."

"If Punjab is to be saved, strengthen the SAD. Only party which can sacrifice anything for the people of Punjab," said Badal.