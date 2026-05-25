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Homeindiapunjab

Supreme Court declines to entertain plea against ballot papers in Punjab local body polls

Polling for 104 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations in Punjab, is scheduled for May 26, with vote counting on May 29.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 15:57 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPunjabballot papers

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