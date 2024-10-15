Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing gram panchayat polls in Punjab

The SC, however, agreed to hear pleas challenging order of Punjab and Haryana HC allowing panchayat polls in Punjab.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 06:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 06:00 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPunjabGram Panchayat elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us