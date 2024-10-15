Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing gram panchayat polls in Punjab

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday refused to stay the ongoing gram panchayat polls in Punjab, news agency <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1846064712208760959" rel="nofollow">reported</a>.</p>.<p>“Polling has opened, suppose we stay now there will be complete chaos. Staying conduct of elections is a grave thing. Tomorrow someone will want to stay in parliamentary elections like this. We will list (the case), but no interim stay,” said the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>The SC, however, agreed to hear pleas challenging order of Punjab and Haryana HC allowing panchayat polls in Punjab.</p><p>The plea was filed against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order declining a stay on the polls.</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>