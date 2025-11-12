<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to file a status report on steps taken to curb stubble burning by farmers, termed as a major factor in triggering the air pollution crisis in Delhi-National Capital Region. </p><p>A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai sought to know the response from the states of Punjab and Haryana, as the court was informed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 450 in some areas.</p>.'Best time to send message': SC declines to consider bail plea of man accused of promoting ISIS ideology.<p>It was also contended that construction was being carried out amid deteriorating air quality. Though the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented GRAP III, the current scenario of air pollution crisis demanded the implementation of GRAP IV, the counsel said.</p><p>A counsel raised the issue of alleged false data in connection with air monitoring stations. The counsel said it is a big issue and claimed that the data being uploaded is false.</p><p>Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted that a status report has been filed, and concerned officers are also present in the court. She said that the officers can explain everything and requested the bench to schedule the matter for a hearing on Thursday. </p><p>The bench said the matter will be heard next week.</p><p>The amicus curiae drew the court's attention to deteriorating air quality and emphasised that the AQI is reaching a hazardous state. The amicus requested the bench to take up the matter for hearing on Thursday.</p><p>However, the bench said it will take the matter up next Monday.</p><p>Several areas in the national recorded AQI levels between 300 and 400, indicating extremely poor to severe air quality conditions during the day. </p>