Supreme Court seeks response from Punjab, Haryana on steps to curb stubble burning

A counsel raised the issue of alleged false data in connection with air monitoring stations. The counsel said it is a big issue and claimed that the data being uploaded is false.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 13:57 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 13:57 IST
