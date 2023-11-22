Three linked to Pak-based terror module, held: Punjab Police

Eight weapons and 30 cartridges were recovered from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

“In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence #Bathinda has arrested 3 persons linked to #ISI-controlled #Pak-based terror module. Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested persons were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur Jail under UAPA cases,” Yadav said in his post on X.