<p>Hours after a blast in Jalandhar, another explosion occurred in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab">Punjab</a>, this time in Amritsar near the army cantonment area in Khasa late Tuesday night.</p><p>No one was injured in the incident, the police said.</p><p>Amritsar (Rural) SSP Suhail Mir Qasim said, "We received information around 11 pm that a loud sound was heard on a road in Khasa. Thereafter, our teams reached there immediately."</p>.Explosion outside Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh, no casualties.<p>He said preliminary inspection and analysis showed that someone had come and thrown something towards the boundary wall, leading to an explosion.</p><p>Following the explosion, a team of forensic and bomb disposal squad visited the site to collect samples.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Aditya S Warrier, who also visited the site, said that further investigation into the matter was underway.</p><p>The police said a team of army officials also visited the site.</p><p>It was the second explosion incident hours after a blast occurred outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar district around 8 pm on Tuesday.</p><p><strong>Scooter catches fire</strong></p><p>A scooter parked near BSF <em>chowk</em> caught fire, causing panic in the area. Locals claimed they heard a blast-like sound from the vehicle.</p><p>Nobody was hurt, said the police who have cordoned off the area.</p><p>"<em>Prima facie</em>, the facts are that an Activa (scooter) parked here (Jalandhar) caught fire. We are still verifying the facts on the ground," Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur had said earlier.</p>