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Twin blasts in Punjab within hours; police say no one injured, probe underway

While the first blast occurred outside BSF headquarters in Jalandhar, the second one took place near army cantonment area in Amritsar
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 03:33 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 03:33 IST
India NewsIndiablastBSFPubjab

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