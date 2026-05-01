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Two men get jail term for hoisting Khalistani flag on government building in Punjab: NIA

The NIA had earlier chargesheeted the duo, along with two other arrested accused, and two USA-based absconders -- Pannun and his associate Rana Singh alias Harpreet Singh.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsPunjabNIA

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