Two Punjab officials booked for taking Rs 15 lakh bribe from sarpanch candidate

<p>Chandigarh: Two officials deputed for the panchayat elections last month have been booked for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The duo had allegedly taken the bribe from a candidate for the sarpanch post, the bureau said.</p>.<p>Gulab Singh, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), and Davinder Singh, Agricultural Sub-Inspector, were deployed as the returning officer and assistant returning officer, respectively, during the polls, it said.</p>.CBI arrests DUSIB's legal officer for taking 'bribe'; Rs 3.79 crore cash seized from his premises.<p>A spokesperson of the bureau said the complaint was lodged by Gurpreet Singh, a farmer from Mana Singh Wala village, Ghall Khurd block in Ferozepur.</p>.<p>During the investigation, it was found that the complainant had filed his nomination papers to contest election for the sarpanch post from his village.</p>.<p>The complainant alleged that Gulab had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from him in the presence of Davinder.</p>.<p>Later, an unknown individual collected another Rs 5 lakh on behalf of Gulab Singh. The complainant further alleged that despite paying a bribe, his nomination papers were rejected.</p>.<p>Both the accused had conspired to extort money from the complainant in lieu of not rejecting his nomination papers, said the spokesperson.</p>.<p>A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the spokesperson added.</p>