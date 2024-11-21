Home
Two Punjab officials booked for taking Rs 15 lakh bribe from sarpanch candidate

A spokesperson of the bureau said the complaint was lodged by Gurpreet Singh, a farmer from Mana Singh Wala village, Ghall Khurd block in Ferozepur.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 18:21 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 18:21 IST
