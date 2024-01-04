JOIN US
Unclaimed gold worth over Rs 93 lakh seized at Amritsar Airport

During rummaging of the aircraft, two gold bars having a gross weight of 1,508 grams were found wrapped inside tissue which was covered with black adhesive tape.
Last Updated 04 January 2024, 16:09 IST

Amritsar: The Customs Department officials at Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport here have seized 1,499.50 grams of gold having a market value of over Rs 93 lakh.

On receiving specific information, the customs staff of the airport rummaged through a flight of a private airliner which had arrived from Sharjah, an official statement issued here on Thursday said.

The net weight of total gold recovered is 1,499.50 grams, the statement said, adding that the market value of the recovered gold is Rs 93,71,875.

The unclaimed gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under process, officials said.

(Published 04 January 2024, 16:09 IST)
India NewsAirportPunjab

