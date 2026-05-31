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Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu apologises for his objectionable remarks

His remarks came as the Commission sought a report by June 1 from the Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police regarding the alleged use of casteist remarks by Bittu.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 12:54 IST
India NewsBJPPunjabScheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

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