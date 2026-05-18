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United Breweries to close brewery unit in Ludhiana

The company has decided to close its brewery unit situated at C/60, Focal Point, Ludhiana, 141010, Punjab effective June 30, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a regulatory filing.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsPunjab

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