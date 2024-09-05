VAT on petrol, diesel hiked in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday gave approval to hike value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 61 paise a litre and 92 paise per litre, respectively.

A decision in this regard was taken by the council of ministers in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the decision has been taken to raise VAT on petrol and diesel.