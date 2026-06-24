Viral video row: Punjab AAP slams BJP after Haryana Police nabs two over 'fabricated' forensic report

<p>Chandigarh: A day after the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/haryana">Haryana </a>Police arrested two men over procurement of a fabricated forensic report on a viral video linked to the controversy involving the Punjab chief minister, the AAP on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP saying it was misusing its power to do "whatever" it wants.</p>.<p>Punjab AAP leader Baltej Pannu said the person seen in the purported clip was not Bhagwant Mann.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Pannu slammed the BJP, questioning, "Whose is in power in Haryana? Who controls the police in Haryana? They can do whatever they want." He asserted that despite such attempts, the development work being undertaking by the Mann government in Punjab will not stop.</p>.BJP alleges bid to undermine Akal Takht, seeks action against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.<p>To a question on the alleged objectionable video, Pannu said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhagwant-singh-mann">Bhagwant Mann </a>was not in the clip.</p>.<p>"Rather investigation should have been conducted into who is the actor seen in that video, who is the producer, director and the financier," he asked.</p>.<p>The Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested two men after registering a case based on a complaint by a person who alleged that he was approached for procuring a fabricated forensic report of the viral video clip linked to the Punjab chief minister.</p>.<p>The development came amid a political storm triggered by an alleged objectionable video over which the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal body of Sikhs, had issued an edict against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on June 15.</p>.<p>The edict came after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj claimed that the video -- purportedly showing a man resembling Mann -- was found to be "authentic" by two forensic laboratories.</p>.<p>Mann has already rejected the video, saying it is "false propaganda" aimed at defaming him. The Punjab AAP had also claimed that forensic tests by two labs showed that the man in the alleged objectionable video is not Bhagwant Mann.</p>.<p>According to the FIR registered in Gurugram, complainant Jaspreet, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana, has alleged that he was pressured, threatened and coerced into getting forensic reports related to the video with a predetermined conclusion that the video in question was created and manipulated by artificial intelligence, and the person seen in the video was not the Punjab chief minister.</p>.<p>In his complaint, Jaspreet, who is associated with digital forensics, cyber investigation and electronic evidence analysis, claimed that after reviewing the material which was provided to him, he told them that the quality, nature and source of the video material were insufficient to provide a reliable forensic opinion.</p>.<p>In a statement, Gurugram Police said it acted swiftly "to expose an alleged conspiracy involving the preparation of fake forensic and cyber analysis reports related to a viral video".</p>