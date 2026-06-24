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Viral video row: Punjab AAP slams BJP after Haryana Police nabs two over 'fabricated' forensic report

Punjab AAP leader Baltej Pannu said the person seen in the purported clip was not Bhagwant Mann.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 10:34 IST
India NewsAAPPunjabIndian politcs

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