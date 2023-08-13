Home
punjab

Worker stuck in 70-ft deep borewell in Punjab's Jalandhar

Last Updated 13 August 2023, 07:00 IST

A worker got stuck in a 70 feet-deep borewell after sand fell on him in Punjab's Jalandhar district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near Kartarpur when Suresh along with another worker was in the borewell to free some part of the boring machine, which had got stuck underneath.

Though the other worker came out, Suresh got stuck after sand fell on him, they said.

A rescue operation by the district administration and National Disaster Response Force was underway, they said.

The borewell was dug up for erecting a pillar as part of the Delhi-Katra expressway project.

(Published 13 August 2023, 07:00 IST)
