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'Pure' inter-faith love fine, plot to lure Hindu girls problematic: RSS on 'love jihad'

"If it is sheer pure love, no question. When it is jihad, there is a question," top RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale said.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 11:25 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 11:25 IST
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