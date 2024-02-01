Putting ED against Jharkhand CM Soren, forcing him to quit blow to federalism: Kharge

Targeting the government over the development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that agencies such as the ED, CBI and the I-T Department "are no longer government agencies, now they have become BJP's 'eliminate opposition cell'."

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress chief Kharge said, "The one who did not go with (Narendra) Modi ji will go to jail. Putting ED against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and forcing him to resign is a blow to federalism."

Intimidating opposition leaders by making the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) draconian is part of the BJP's toolkit, he alleged.