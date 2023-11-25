Qatar accepts appeal against death sentence of 8 Indian Navy personnel

New Delhi: A Qatari court has admitted India's appeal against the death penalty awarded to eight former Indian Navy personnel working there, ANI reported on Friday quoting “sources”, but there was no official word from the Ministry of External Affairs.

This happened a week after India said the appeal process against the death sentence was under process and it was hopeful of a positive outcome.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said that India was engaged with the Qatari authorities on the matter and the government would continue to extend all legal and consular assistance to the Indian nationals.