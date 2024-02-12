Qatar releases 8 ex-Navy personnel detained for espionage: Timeline of events; why it is significant

August 30, 2022: Eight Indian Navy personnel were arrested in Doha over alleged espionage charges in 'Dahra Global company' case.

October 26, 2023: A lower court put the personnel on death row.

November 9, 2023: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) obtained the details of the charges and began diplomatic talks.

December 28, 2023: Court of Appeals in Qatar commuted their sentence.

December 29, 2023: MEA started to discuss next steps including their return with its legal team.

February 12, 2024: Former personnel released and seven returned to India.

India initially expressed 'deep shock' at the death sentence and thereon, quiet but intense negotiations took place between New Delhi and Doha.

The decision by Qatar comes as somewhat of a diplomatic win for India since it takes place weeks after PM Narendra Modi's meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelies of the COP28 Summit in Dubai, where the former said that the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar had been discussed.

The Indian government welcomed the release of the eight, with the MEA releasing a statement which said "The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals."