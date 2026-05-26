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Quad launches Indo-Pacific energy security framework to counter supply disruptions

The grouping said it is united by a "common vision" for a free and open Indo-Pacific, underpinned by robust economic and energy systems.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 13:21 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 13:21 IST
India NewsQuadsecurityIndo-PacificStrait of Hormuzpower supply disruption

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