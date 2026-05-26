Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Quad to launch joint maritime surveillance in Indo-Pacific; China irked

The Quad was launched by four maritime democracies in 2007 and revived in 2017 to counter China’s expansionist moves and hegemonic aspirations in the Indo-Pacific region.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 16:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsQuadIndo-Pacific

Follow us on :

Follow Us