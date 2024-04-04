'Question of limitation not merely technical consideration,' SC rejects plea by Centre to condone delay in suit related to Pune cantonment bungalow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the question of limitation is not merely a technical consideration as the rules of limitation are based on the principles of sound public policy and principles of equity.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and J B Pardiwala dismissed a petition by the Union government against the Bombay High Court's judgment declining a plea to condone delay of over 12 years in filing an application to restore a writ petition dismissed on default and due non prosecution.

"We are of the view that the question of limitation is not merely a technical consideration. The rules of limitation are based on the principles of sound public policy and principles of equity. We should not keep the ‘Sword of Damocles’ hanging over the head of the respondent for indefinite period of time to be determined at the whims and fancies of the appellants," the bench said.

The court noted the issue pertained a bungalow in Cantonment area in Pune which was still in possession of the Union government, though a 1981 suit was decreed against it.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, on behalf of the Union government said he has a very good case on merits and the delay of 12 years and 158 days deserved to be condoned. He also said the property is situated within the Pune cantonment which fell under the ownership of the Union government.

"Rendering substantial justice is not to cause prejudice to the opposite party. The appellants have failed to prove that they were reasonably diligent in prosecuting the matter and this vital test for condoning the delay is not satisfied in this case," the bench said.