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Questioning religious practices will break religion and civilisation: Supreme Court in Dawoodi Bohras case

Ramachandran replied that India is a civilisation under the Constitution and therefore nothing which goes against the grain of constitution can be continued in a civilised society.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtcivilisationreligions

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