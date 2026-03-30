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Questions raised over Asom Gana Parishad's choice of candidates

The party won 92 of 126 seats in the Assembly elections that followed. Visuals of 30-year-olds being sworn in became global news: A student movement had turned into a ruling party almost overnight.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 21:20 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 21:20 IST
India NewsAssamAGP

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